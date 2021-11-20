Thai Education Ministry recommends smart device sharing for students

The Ministry of Education is asking government agencies and private firms to lend smartphones and tablets to students. These internet-connected devices are crucial to students’ remote learning.

The Ministry of Education launched the “Next Normal with Smart Devices” campaign for government agencies and private companies to lend smart devices such as smartphones and tablets to students in need, in order to assist in their online learning during the pandemic.







Deputy Minister of Education Kalaya Sophonpanich said access to technology and internet connection, along with the content and teachers’ capacity, is crucial for effective online learning, an area in which this new campaign could help improve upon.

The Ministry of Education will also be setting up a fund to support students in need of online learning equipment and to further promote online learning channels and the creation of online content.



The ministry is to set up a central database for online lessons and tests, starting with high school students in their senior years, before expanding to younger students, as well as students with special needs. (NNT)



























