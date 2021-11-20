Loy Krathong event in Sukhothai, central Thailand, draws thousands

Thousands of people, some dressed in Thai Traditional attire, are seen taking part in a Loy Krathong event held at Sukhothai Historical Park.

This year, despite the lingering COVID-19 outbreak, people continue flocking to Loy Krathong festivities, with the event period in Sukhothai shortened from 10 days in 2020 to 3 days in 2021 (18 – 20 Nov).

Everyone is invited to this Loy Krathong festival being held at Sukhothai Historical Park, running until 11 pm tonight. For convenience, participants are urged to register beforehand so that they can pass through the gate with ease. (NNT)







































