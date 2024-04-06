Thai dish ‘Kaeng Tai Pla’ named ‘Worst Rated Food in the World’ upsets social media users

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recently spoke out in defense of the traditional southern Thai dish “Kaeng Tai Pla,” after it was named the “Worst Rated Food in the World” by TasteAtlas. Highlighting the subjective nature of food preferences, Srettha remarked that while some may not favor the dish’s intensely spicy flavor, it remains a beloved part of Thai cuisine, noting its place among his personal favorite dishes.







The government’s efforts to promote Thai food globally have seen many dishes, including Massaman Curry and Pad Thai noodles, also receive international acclaim despite the controversial rating.

Kaeng Tai Pla, known for its potent spice blend and inclusion of fish entrails, faced criticism on the TasteAtlas website, leading to a surge in the hashtag “Save Kaeng Tai Pla” among Thai social media users. Despite its divisive rating, the dish is celebrated within Thailand for its complex flavors, involving a rich mix of chili, turmeric, and lemongrass, among other ingredients.







The TasteAtlas rating, despite its contentious nature, has since generated a positive impact on local businesses. Restaurant owners across the South have observed a noticeable uptick in Kaeng Tai Pla orders in the wake of its controversial listing. This surge of curiosity affirms the dish’s lasting popularity within Thailand and disputes the idea of a universal standard in taste preferences. (NNT)































