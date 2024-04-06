MICHELIN Guide expansion to Chonburi expected to highlight local gastronomy

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced an exciting expansion for the MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2025, which will now include Chonburi province. The expansion is expected to boost the province’s market value, stimulate economic growth, and highlight local gastronomy to both national and international audiences.

Chonburi is the latest addition to the Guide, joining other renowned destinations such as Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and more.







International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, Gwendal Poullennec, expressed enthusiasm for exploring Chonburi’s gastronomic scene, noting the province’s array of attractions, from beautiful beaches to local delicacies and unique dining experiences. The MICHELIN Guide’s focus on Chon Buri aligns with the TAT’s efforts to promote Thailand as a top gastro-tourism destination, supporting the government’s strategy to leverage the country’s soft power through food, fashion, film, fight, and festival.







TAT said the inclusion of Chonburi is anticipated to support Thailand’s tourism industry, showcasing its dynamic food scene to food enthusiasts worldwide while establishing the country as a global leader in tourism and gastronomy. (NNT)































