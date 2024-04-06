Department of Information receives ‘Outstanding Boxing Support Award 2022 – 2023’ from SAT

Mr. Panidone Pachimsawat, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information, on behalf of the Director-General, received “the Outstanding Boxing Support Award 2022 – 2023″ presented by the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) at the Golden Tulip Sovereign Hotel, Bangkok on 4 April 2024. The Department of Information was among the other two government agencies, the Department of Physical Education and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, selected to receive the award in recognition of its role and contribution to Thailand’s Boxing Sports.







The Award ceremony was hosted by the Sports Authority of Thailand in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the National Sports Development Fund to honour individuals, groups or organisations who have made significant contribution to Thailand’s Boxing Sports. This is the first year that the Department of Information was honoured to receive the mentioned award. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has continuously promoted Muaythai in the international arena since 2012 as part of the Ministry’s cultural diplomacy.







The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is committed to collaborating with all partners to promote Muaythai in the dimension of cultural heritage as well as enhancing economic value of Muaythai industry through creative economy in accordance with the efforts of raising the visibility and popularity of Muaythai on the international stage. (MFA)

































