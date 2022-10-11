Malaysian Prime Minister announced dissolution of parliament on Monday

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of the country’s parliament on Monday, paving the way for national elections which must be held in the next 60 days.

In a televised speech, Ismail Sabri said he had received the consent of the country’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in accordance with the country’s constitution.







Ismail Sabri said the past years have seen several unprecedented developments after the national elections in 2018, including political uncertainties with the changes of several prime ministers and the COVID-19 pandemic, which together have harmed the country’s socio-economic and political situation.

The date of polling day is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of Malaysia. Normally, a general election should be held no later than two months after the dissolution of the parliament. Voters will elect the 222-member Dewan Rakyat, or the House of Representatives.







The possibility of national elections have been hotly discussed in recent months with the United Malays National Organization, the biggest party in the ruling coalition, calling for elections to end the political uncertainty which has seen two prime ministers appointed since 2020 following the resignation of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad in February of that year. (NNT)

































