Thai Democrat Party supports constitutional amendments, charter drafting assembly

Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit insists that his party supports constitutional amendment bills proposed by the coalition government and the opposition, as they address amendments to Section 256, paving the way for the establishment of a charter drafting assembly. However, the first two chapters of the constitution must be left untouched.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Mr. Jurin said the Democrat Party resolved that the first two chapters of the constitution be left untouched, as they contain general principles and royal provisions. Concerning proposed amendments by the Internet Dialogue on Law Reform (iLaw), the Democrats will consider legislators’ explanations and inquiries before making any decision.









Meanwhile, the Palang Pracharath Party secretary-general Anucha Nakasai said the vote on charter amendment drafts should be orderly, and the first two drafts are expected to receive approval. The party will have to listen to legislators’ views on the iLaw draft before making a decision, and people should not set conditions in advance. Everything will be settled, so that the country can move forward. (NNT)











