Bangkok tackles fine dust pollution with forecasting mobile application

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) developed application software to predict the levels of fine dust to warn people of the air pollution in advance.







BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said BMA together with the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) developed the BKK app to provide forecasts on the levels of particulate matters 2.5 micrometers and less in diameter (PM2.5) three days in advance.

Besides, BMA would spray water, prevent outdoor burning and ban big trucks from entering inner Bangkok in order to reduce the air pollution in the capital, he said.









Representatives of BMA, the Interior Ministry, the Pollution Control Department, the Public Health Ministry, the police, academics and environmentalists met at the City Hall to discuss plans to cope with seasonal fine dust problems.

Mr Pongsakorn said the Bangkok governor would handle situations when PM2.5 levels did not exceed 100 micrograms per cubic meter of air in 24 hours.

The prime minister would take over decision-making to cope with worse levels of the pollution and the authority would include orders to temporarily close schools and suspend electric train construction, he said. (TNA)











