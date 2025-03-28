Thai Defense Minister reports 3 deaths, 81 missing in building collapse after earthquake hits Bangkok; K9 units deployed

BANGKOK, Thailand – A tragic building collapse occurred at the State Audit Office in Bangkok following a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck near the city of Saggaing, Myanmar, at 1:20 PM. The building, still under construction, is a 30-story structure in the heart of the city’s commercial district near the Chatuchak market area, with a budget of 2.136 billion baht.

As of now, authorities have reported 3 confirmed deaths, with 81 people still missing, and 1 person rescued from the rubble. There were 397 construction workers inside the building at the time of the collapse, and many managed to escape, but a significant number are still trapped within the debris.







Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai provided updates from the scene, stating that large equipment cannot be used due to the nature of the collapse, and specialized teams are being dispatched for rescue operations. The Ministry of Interior has coordinated with emergency units, including the military, to secure the site and assist in the recovery process. K9 teams and drones are being deployed to search for survivors and assess the damage.

The building was close to completion, with the upper floors already constructed. Authorities are working urgently to clear the area and ensure the safety of first responders and the public. The search continues, and updates will follow as the situation develops.



The earthquake’s tremors were felt across Bangkok, further complicating rescue efforts. The Prime Minister has canceled his trip to Phuket and is returning to oversee the crisis response. The situation remains critical, with emergency teams continuing to work through the night to find survivors.



























