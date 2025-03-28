Bangkok governor declares city disaster area after earthquake, orders damage reports from districts

BANGKOK, Thailand – Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has set up a war room and ordered all districts to report damage from the recent earthquake that struck the city at 1:20 PM. The earthquake caused significant damage to several high-rise buildings and structures in Bangkok.

In response, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has instructed all relevant departments, including the Medical Department, District Offices, and Public Works Department, to monitor the situation and assess the damage. Specific focus is being given to hospitals, high-rise buildings, and abandoned structures. Any reports of building damage or cracks should be immediately reported to the command center.







The governor has also instructed that hospitals assess the structural integrity of their buildings. Those that are safe to re-enter will allow critical patients to return for treatment, while non-urgent cases will be rescheduled.

At 3:33 PM, Governor Chadchart declared Bangkok a disaster-affected area and appointed himself as the commander of the crisis response. A formal announcement and briefing will be made at 4:30 PM. The public is encouraged to report building damage, including cracks, through the Traffy Fondue app or by calling 1555.



























