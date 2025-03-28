Bangkok Earthquake – Expressway Authority closes Din Daeng toll plaza temporarily, confirms no damage to Rama IX and Rama III bridges

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Transport, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, announced the temporary closure of the Din Daeng toll plaza on the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway following the recent earthquake. However, all other entrances and exits remain operational. Officials have confirmed that the Rama IX and Rama III Bridges were not affected by the tremors and remain structurally sound.

According to the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT), inspections have confirmed that the Rama IX Bridge sustained no damage from the seismic event. Likewise, the Rama III Bridge remains fully operational and structurally stable, ensuring the continued safety of commuters.







The decision to close the Din Daeng toll plaza was made due to debris falling from a construction crane at a nearby building. Authorities took this precautionary measure to minimize risks and prioritize public safety.

EXAT has assured that other expressway routes remain unaffected and continue to operate as usual. For further updates, the public can contact the Ministry of Transport’s Safety Center hotline at 1356.



























