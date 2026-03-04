Iran Ambassador in Bangkok slams US and Israel strikes, warns of severe consequences

BANGKOK, Thailand – Iran’s ambassador to Thailand on Wednesday condemned recent attacks by the United States and Israel as acts of “cowardly terrorism,” warning that full responsibility rests solely with perpetrators.

In his first press conference since the escalation, Ambassador Nassereddin Heidari stated that the targeting of Iran’s highest-ranking officials—including the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—constituted a grave violation of international law and fundamental principles of state-to-state relations.







This is not only a breach of established international law but a cowardly act of terrorism, Heidari told a gathering of local and foreign media. He warned the actions would lead to “uncontrollable disasters” and undermine global sovereignty and stability.

The ambassador emphasized that Ayatollah Khamenei was not only the Supreme Leader but a revered religious figure for Muslims worldwide. The terrorism against Iran will bring about severe consequences, and without a doubt, full responsibility must rest entirely with the perpetrators.



He added that the attacks occurred while Iran was in talks with the U.S., suggesting the negotiations were a “deception” and that the decision to strike Iran had been made in advance.

Addressing reports of a successor, Heidari said the Iranian government has not yet confirmed a new Supreme Leader, noting that the Assembly of Experts is currently in the selection process.





Regarding the impact on Thailand, the ambassador confirmed to the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs that no Thais in Iran were injured. A priority mission is underway to safely evacuate 250 Thais. Some have already departed Tehran for Turkey via chartered flights.

Concerns remain for approximately 160 Iranians stranded in Thailand. With no direct flights to Tehran currently operating, officials are exploring solutions, such as chartered flights to Turkey, to facilitate their return. (TNA)



































