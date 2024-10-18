Thai Defense Minister confirms U.S. Ambassador’s visit to discuss F-16 fighter jets

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed on October 18 that the U.S. Ambassador to Thailand recently visited to discuss various topics, including the F-16 fighter jet program. Phumtham acknowledged the talks, noting that the discussions covered limitations and capabilities related to Thailand’s defense system. He appreciated the U.S.’s willingness to assist Thailand, emphasizing that the focus for Thailand lies in addressing specific constraints.



Phumtham also instructed the military to explore further opportunities for cooperation with the U.S. that could benefit the Thai public, not just in terms of military hardware but across other sectors as well.

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal Panpakdee Pathanakul, Commander of the Royal Thai Air Force, commented on a recent Zoom press conference held by Lockheed Martin regarding the F-16 project. He clarified that the presentation was merely informational and posed no conflict with Thailand’s plans for its new Gripen fleet acquisition, which has already been finalized. The Air Force also intends to purchase additional fighter jets in the future, signaling ongoing collaboration with the U.S.







































