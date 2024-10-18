Thailand- China discuss sub-regional water resources management, crimes, air pollution and situation in Myanmar

BANGKOK, Thailand – H.E. Mr. Han Zhiqiang, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs on 16 October.

Both sides discussed ways and means to further strengthen bilateral relations through promoting exchanges of high-level visits, as well as organising activities to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 2025. They took this opportunity to review the progress and chart a future course for practical cooperation within bilateral, regional and multilateral frameworks.

In addition, they also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest, including sub-regional water resources management, transboundary crimes and air pollution, as well as the situation in Myanmar. (MFA)







































