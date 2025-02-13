Thai Defense Minister confirms 261 scam victims released from Myanmar, 7,000 more in need of rescue

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai authorities have secured the release and repatriation of 261 victims from Myanmar-based scam operations while intensifying border security efforts and cross-border law enforcement cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed on Wednesday that the victims had been freed. However, an estimated 7,000 more victims remain in need of rescue.







Thailand is working closely with the victims’ home countries to ensure they do not remain in Tak Province. Several foreign embassies, including those from Africa, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia, have already confirmed their readiness to repatriate their nationals.

In a separate operation, Thai authorities, in cooperation with regional armed groups, successfully apprehended leaders of a call center syndicate. The group was responsible for luring a Chinese actor into a scam operation. The suspects will face prosecution under applicable laws.



China has formally expressed appreciation for Thailand’s border security measures, acknowledging their role in disrupting criminal networks. Chinese officials are now preparing to repatriate their nationals who were rescued from forced scam operations.

All 261 rescued victims are under the supervision of Thailand’s police for processing and coordination with their respective countries. Phumtham emphasized that all individuals must be screened and directly repatriated, with no temporary stays in Thailand. Countries with large numbers of victims have been advised to arrange repatriation flights to expedite the process.































