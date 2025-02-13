Thailand launches campaign against counterfeit goods

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai authorities have launched an awareness campaign to combat the sale and use of counterfeit goods, with a focus on intellectual property protection. The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), in coordination with multiple government agencies, private sector representatives, and international trade partners, held an event at MBK Center in Bangkok on February 6. The effort seeks to educate vendors, business operators, and consumers on intellectual property rights and the risks associated with counterfeit products.







The campaign is part of a broader effort to strengthen intellectual property enforcement across Thailand. A series of similar events will take place nationwide throughout February and March to improve public awareness and reduce the circulation of counterfeit goods. Authorities warn that Thailand’s placement on the United States Trade Representative (USTR) Watch List for weak IP protection could harm economic stability and international trade relations if left unaddressed.

Intellectual property violations remain a concern for Thailand’s global trade reputation. The continued presence of counterfeit goods in the market affects investor confidence and could lead to restrictions imposed by key trading partners. Officials stress that stronger enforcement and public cooperation are essential to improving Thailand’s standing in global commerce.



ISOC is urging the public to avoid buying or selling counterfeit products and to report intellectual property violations to authorities. Increased vigilance in identifying and reporting such activities is seen as crucial to strengthening law enforcement efforts.

Authorities believe that addressing intellectual property concerns will help Thailand enhance its global trade reputation, boost economic stability, and support a fair business environment. Strengthening enforcement and public awareness is also expected to benefit the country’s tourism sector, which relies on maintaining high standards for goods and services. (NNT)































