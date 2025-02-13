Thai-Myanmar Border – Victims of call center scam from 20 countries set to return home

TAK, Thailand – Victims from 20 different nationalities who fell prey to call center scams are preparing to return to their home countries after being rescued from Myanmar.

On February 12, the Thai-Myanmar border command center in Tak province received a request from Myanmar authorities to repatriate foreign nationals who were deceived and possibly trafficked in Myawaddy, Kayin State, Myanmar. The group was handed over to Thai authorities at Trade Crossing Point No. 28 in Chong Khaep, Phop Phra District, Tak Province.







The operation was carried out by Task Force Rachamanu under the Naresuan Force, in coordination with local administration officials, Phop Phra police, Border Patrol Police Unit 346, and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) in Tak.

At 3:45 PM, Thai authorities officially received 260 foreign nationals (221 men and 39 women) from the Myanmar side, including the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA). They were taken for initial screening and nationality verification at the Phop Phra District Office, with assistance from immigration officers and social welfare authorities.



The victims represent 20 nationalities, including:

Ethiopia – 138 people

Kenya – 23 people

Philippines – 16 people

Malaysia – 15 people

Pakistan – 12 people

China – 10 people

Indonesia – 8 people

Nepal – 7 people

Taiwan – 7 people

Uganda – 6 people

Laos – 6 people

India, Nigeria, Ghana, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Burundi, Brazil, Tanzania – 1-2 people each







Thai authorities will now work with the respective embassies to coordinate the safe return of the victims to their home countries.

This case highlights the widespread nature of call center scams, which target individuals globally and often involve human trafficking operations in Southeast Asia. Thai authorities continue to crack down on such activities in collaboration with regional partners.































