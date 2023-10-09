Thai death toll in Israel may rise to 10

Two Thai fatalities were officially reported during the Hamas attacks on Israel but the number could reach up to 10, awaiting confirmation from Israel, said Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Following a meeting at the Rapid Response Center on Sunday, Mr. Phumtham along with Jakkapong Sangmanee, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs provided an update on the situation of the violence in Israel.







Currently, there are approximately 30,000 Thai laborers in Israel, with around 5,000 of them located near Gaza, where the violence is most intense. The Thai embassy remains the central point of coordination, but they are currently unable to leave their residences due to the Israeli government’s declaration of a state of emergency. Nevertheless, preparations for coordination with various sectors have been made in advance.







According to the Thai ambassador in Tel Aviv, two Thais were killed but unofficial reports from employers suggest that the number may be as high as 10, pending confirmation from the Israeli authorities. Additionally, 11 Thai nationals have been taken hostage and eight were injured, including two seriously.

He said Thai Air Force has prepared 6 aircraft, including 1 A340 and 5 C130s, ready to depart immediately. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is compiling a list of all Thai citizens in Israel and seeking international allies to facilitate the evacuation of Thai citizens to safe areas.







The current challenge is communication. Efforts are being made to contact Thai nationals as quickly as possible. Israel has confirmed that they will take good care of Thai citizens. Some groups of Thai citizens have already been evacuated to safe locations.

The deputy prime minister also said there are 8-9 Thai students studying in Israel, and all of them have been confirmed to be safe. (TNA)













