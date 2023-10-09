THEOS-2 satellite successful launch into space

Thailand’s second earth observation satellite, known as THEOS-2, was launched into space on October 9th 2023 by a VEGA launch vehicle from the Guiana Space Centre launch pad in French Guiana, South America, according to Minister of Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Supamas Isarabhakdi.

Previously, the satellite was scheduled for launch on October 7th, but there were systemic issues affecting certain components of the equipment. Therefore, the launch of the satellite was postponed.







Arianespace announced the postponement of the launch of THEOS-2 satellite a mere 14 seconds prior to the scheduled countdown because the monitoring system found an electrical current exceeding the threshold specified by the Safety Management Unit of the VEGA. Consequently, the automated system initiated an immediate cessation of all operations.

The launch of THEOS-2 Satellite elevates the country’s space technology and innovation development as well as the space industry which is a new industry of the Thailand’s future. (NNT)





























