Cremation ceremony held for victim of mall shooting

The cremation ceremony of a Miss Momin, also known as ‘Nong Tawan,’ a Myanmar woman who tragically lost her life in a shooting incident at Siam Paragon Mall on Oct3 was filled with sorrow.

Family members, close relatives, coworkers, and her employers gathered to bid their final farewell at Phasuk Maneejak Temple in Nonthaburi.







The Ministry of Justice hosted the last day of the funeral ceremony, attended by with Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong and H.E. U Chit Swe, the Myanmar Ambassador.

Pol. Col. Tawee announced that the Ministry of Justice would provide initial financial assistance to the family in accordance with the law, offering 200,000 baht. Furthermore, coordination with related agencies and the government confirmed additional financial aid of six million baht for ‘Nong Tawan’s’ family.







He expressed his condolences on behalf of the Prime Minister and emphasized that no one wanted such tragic events to occur. The government was committed to providing full support.

Regarding Thai laws, individuals under the age of 15 who commit offenses are protected from criminal penalties. However, in the case of the 14-year-old shooting suspect, if the juvenile court issues an order for behavioral control, they can be held in custody until the age of 24, subject to the court’s judgment.

Ms. Siriprakai Worapreecha, the Deputy Director of the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection said about the detention of the 14-year-old offender that currently, he is under the observation of the Galya Rajanagarindra Institute and is undergoing medical evaluations. The evaluation of his mental state awaits medical diagnosis, and the decision to detain or release him rests with the court. (TNA)

















