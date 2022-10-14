Thai DDC urges parents to vaccinate young children against COVID-19

Health authorities are now inviting parents of children ages between 6 months and 4 years old to vaccinate their children against COVID-19.

Packaged with red-capped vials, this new version of the mRNA vaccine from Pfizer comes with a 3-dose schedule, each containing 0.2 CC of the vaccine. The first two doses are delivered one month apart, and the third dose is delivered two months after the second dose.







Dr. Thares Krasanairawiwong, Acting Director General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said all children should get vaccinated, especially those with underlying health conditions that may contribute to severe complications and death if infected with Covid.

The vaccine is being rolled out for the young population on a voluntary basis free of charge.







Dr. Sopon Iamsirithaworn, Deputy Director General of the DDC, said this COVID-19 vaccine can be given together with vaccines against other diseases on the same day without any serious complications or concerns.

He said this pediatric version of the vaccine is also effective when it comes to preventing Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19. (NNT)

































