Thai DDC reveals first Deltacron case has mild symptom

By Pattaya Mail
The first COVID’s Deltacron (XBC) case of the country had mild symptoms, according to the Department of Disease Control.

The case is a Thai woman, 47, who conducted an antigen self- test at home and tested positive. Then she received an RT-PCR test at Pathum Thani Hospital and her COVID-19 infection was confirmed. She was the first Deltacron (XBC) case in the country. The woman received three vaccine doses – two AstraZeneca shots in 2021 and a Pfizer dose on Feb 3. She had mild symptoms and fully recovered.



Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said from Nov 20-26 or the 47th week of the year, there were 4,914 COVID-19 inpatients, or 702 admitted cases a day on average. In the same period there were 74 fatalities related to the disease, or 10 deaths a day on average. The figures were rising as expected because COVID-19 was redefined as a communicable disease under surveillance and people resumed their normal activities.



He urged people to receive at least four COVID-19 vaccine doses. Those whose latest shot was injected more than 4-6 months ago should quickly receive another booster shot to increase antibodies and prevent severe illness and fatality related to all strains of COVID-19, Dr Tares said. (TNA)









