Thai DDC announces plans to offer LAAB to more people

The Ministry of Public Health has announced plans to offer long-acting antibodies (LAAB) to Covid-19 patients who are at risk of complications, as well as other patient groups.

Dr. Sophon Iamsirithaworn, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), stated that studies showed that LAAB, manufactured by Evusheld and administered as pre-infection protection in Thailand, could be used to effectively treat Covid-19 patients while also reducing the impact of the illness on others.







Dr. Sophon stated that with Japan and Europe having approved the use of LAAB for vulnerable Covid-19 patients, Thailand is expected to follow suit to protect vulnerable populations who have not contracted Covid-19.

When administered within seven days of the onset of symptoms, according to a study published in Lancet Respiratory Medicine, LAAB can reduce Covid-related severe illnesses and deaths by 50 percent. The reduction increases to 67% if administered within five days and to 88% if administered within three days of symptom onset.







According to the DDC deputy director-general, more than 3,400 Thais have been given LAAB, which primarily targets patients on dialysis and those who have undergone organ and bone marrow transplants. The antibodies are expected to soon be administered to other patient groups, including those receiving chemotherapy and radiotherapy, those with low antibody levels, and patients on immunosuppressants following transplant and joint surgeries. (NNT)

































