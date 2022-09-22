FTI and TGO launch world’s first carbon credit trading platform

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-Archa presided over the signing of an agreement between the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO) to jointly operate a carbon credit trading center.

The event, which was held under the theme “Take action to combat global warming: The solution for Thailand’s and the world’s survival,” also marked the launch of the “FTI: CC/RE/REC X” platform, or FTIX, a trading platform that focuses on carbon credit, renewable energy, and renewable energy certificate.







Varawut stated that the event demonstrates Thailand’s commitment to combating climate change through a series of campaigns held by the FTI and TGO, paving the way toward sustainability and inspiring local businesses to participate in reducing their carbon footprints.

Minister Varawut added that the government and the FTI will also collaborate with the ASEAN Secretariat in persuading neighboring ASEAN countries to consider using the FTIX as a platform to promote carbon credit trading in the region, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of climate change mitigation efforts.







FTIX, which integrates seamlessly with TGO’s system, is a trading platform for carbon credit, renewable energy, and renewable energy certificate for businesses seeking to utilize 100 percent renewable energy.

The FTI has since successfully utilized the FTIX in the Energy Regulatory Commission Sandbox 2 project to test a transparent and dependable trading platform for small, medium, and large businesses. (NNT)

































