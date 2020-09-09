Thai Customs seize and destroy 780,000 pirated products

The Ministry of Commerce destroyed 785,376 pirated products and presented the activity online to international witnesses.

The destruction of pirate products happened in Chonburi and Saraburi provinces. It was lived televised to the Ministry of Commerce in Nonthaburi and representatives of about 90 Thai and foreign organizations witnessed it via the Zoom video conferencing application.





The pirate products included garments, bags, belts, shoes, watches, mobile phones, discs, eyeglasses, cosmetics, hats and blankets. They were seized by the Royal Thai Police Office, the Customs Department and the Department of Special Investigation. The products caused business damage worth about 350 million baht.

Presiding over the destruction, Deputy Commerce Minister Weerasak Wangsuphakijkosol said the government was seriously cracking down pirate products and people could be helpful by refraining from buying them and reporting the illicit business to the Department of Intellectual Property at the phone number 02-547-4702. (TNA)





