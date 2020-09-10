Pool parties make splash in Pattaya hotel industry

With so much competition for so few tourists, some Pattaya hotels have found an edge by staging pool parties.





“Toke,” an executive with The Train Resort, said the combination of cheap drinks, a food buffet and lots of women have made his hotel’s pool parties a draw for Thai and expat tourists.

A party organized over the long weekend saw The Train attract plenty of bookings and drew a good number of walk-ins.

To say Pattaya hotels are struggling during non-holiday times would be an understatement, with some having single-digit occupancy rates on weekdays.

The government has created a number of subsidized travel programs to stoke domestic tourism, but they have failed to meet expectations. No matter how much money the government pours into getting Thais to travel, the bottom line remains they have only so much time off work and so much money to spend on travel.



