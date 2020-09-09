Migrants arrested for illegal entry in Ratchaburi, western Thailand

Nine Myanmar nationals were arrested in Ratchaburi province for illegal immigration. They have been detained, awaiting the Covid-19 test results before legal action will be taken against them.

Officials searched three target locations in Baan Kha district after learning that migrants were staying in the areas. They found nine undocumented Myanmar nationals and health workers collected samples from them for Covid-19 testing.







They were charged with illegally entering and staying in the kingdom without permission. Officials will expand investigation on the routes, which they used to sneak into the country.

In Chiang Rai, army personnel were increased to patrol along the Thai-Myanmar border to prevent illegal immigration through natural border passes following a significant surge in the coronavirus cases in Myanmar’s Rakhine. Drones are flown as part of the patrol mission. Solar-powered lights, additional CCTV surveillance cameras were installed and barbed wire fences were strengthened at the border.





Thailand on Wednesday reported one new coronavirus cases, a Japanese national in alternative state quarantine. The country’s total cases rose to 3,447, 3,286 of whom recovered and the death toll remained at 58. The new case arrived from Japan and tested positive to the virus while being quarantined. (TNA)





