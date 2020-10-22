Pattaya man and dog run over by big-rig after falling off overloaded motorbike

A motorcycle passenger carrying two dogs and bags of personal property died after he fell off the overloaded bike and was run over by a massive tractor-trailer in Nong Plalai.







Winai Chaiyasri 31, was crushed by the 22-wheeled big-rig on Highway 36 after midnight Oct. 21. A dog he was holding also died.

The driver of the motorbike, 18-year-old Junlajuk Joomjanda, the two were carrying a lot of their things plus two dogs on the bike. As they tried to overtake the APT Transport tractor-trailer driven by Jaturapit Sumrudwong, 45, one dog panicked and tried to jump off.

Winai grabbed the pooch and both fell off the bike and were run over by the big-rig’s tires.











