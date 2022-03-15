Thai COVID-19 insurance policy holders protest against default

COVID-19 insurance policy holders rallied at the Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) to seek help after their insurers have defaulted for over a month.

The affected people, led by lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet, filed their complaints at the OIC as their insurance firms failed to pay compensation for their COVID-19 infections. Their policies included those for lump sum compensation upon infection confirmation.



They were parts of about 4,000 people who hold the COVID-19 policies of Thai Insurance and 3,000 customers of Southeast Insurance Co. The protesters turned down the companies’ claims that they were loss-ridden.

OIC assistant secretary-general Sorat Raeksakulchai said the OIC would do its best to protect policy holders. Compensation was delayed in some cases because of misunderstanding on insurance conditions. However, COVID-19 inpatients including those admitted to hospitels would finally receive compensation, he said.







According to him, Thai Insurance and Southeast Insurance can terminate their business unless their customers are affected. The OIC is ready to take strict legal action to protect their customers. (TNA)































