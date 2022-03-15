Saudi Arabia allows import of Thai poultry after 17 years

Saudi Arabia lifts its 17-year-long ban on Thai poultry thanks to the prime minister’s visit to restore bilateral relations, according to the agriculture minister.

Chalermchai Sri-on, the minister of agriculture and cooperatives, said Sathana Kashemsanta na Ayudhya, Thai charge d’affaires to Riyadh, and Apichart Prasertsud, director Thai Trade Center in Jedda, learned from Sami Saad N Al Sager, vice president for operations sector of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, that Saudi Arabia already ended its ban on its import of Thai poultry and related products.



The decision responded to the Department of Livestock Development of Thailand’s Minutes of the Health and Technical Requirement for the Import of Poultry Meat and its Products sent to SFDA and the official visit to Saudi Arabia by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in late January.

Saudi Arabia had banned poultry and related products from Thailand since 2005 and the latest development was good news for Thailand and its poultry exporters, Mr Chalermchai said.







The restored import benefits 11 registered Thai exporters including the operators of slaughterhouses, primary processing plants and processing plants, he said. Details are at https://www.sfda.gov.sa/en/list_countries. (TNA)

































