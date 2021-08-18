Thai court to hear massage parlors’ closure complaint

The Civil Court accepted a complaint from 157 health massage parlor operators who sued the government for about 10 million baht for closing their business amid COVID-19 outbreaks without financial aid and set Sept 21 for case examination.







The operators’ class action lawsuit targeted the Finance Ministry, the Public Health Ministry, the Interior Ministry and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, complaining against the multiple closure of health massage parlors without an assistance measure.



The Civil Court announced it would examine the complaint at 9am on Sept 21. Health massage parlor operators Aksika Chantarawinit and Jarawee Tisanto who represented all the complainants in the lawsuit would testify from their lawyer’s office online via the Google Meet app. (TNA)























