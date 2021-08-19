Felling trees stops, work continues on Pattaya beachside promenade

Nong Nooch Garden has discontinued cutting down trees after protests, but will continue widening Pattaya’s beach promenade.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Nong Nooch would continue beautifying the beachfront from Walking Street to the Dusit Curve, planting more trees, building restrooms, and creating areas for people to exercise.







Protests continue, however, as the city spends 166 million baht on landscaping while thousands of people go hungry in Pattaya during the coronavirus epidemic.

Nong Nooch Landscape & Garden Design Co., the lead contractor in Jomtien Beach’s 600-million-baht renovation, has been contracted to give Pattaya Beach a similar look.



Work starts at the Dusit Thani curve and will extend for 2.7 km to the beginning of Walking Street in South Pattaya. The project is scheduled to take a little over two years.

Plans also call for removing old and decaying trees and replacing them with palm, date palm, and coconut trees.























