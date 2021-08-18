Selected Thai companies permitted to export longan to China

The Chinese government gave its green light for 56 companies to export longan to China and the permission took effect on Aug 17, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

He quoted Thai agriculture and commerce attachés in China as reporting that China gave the permission to 50 out of 66 companies facing the export ban last Friday and to six out of nine other companies similarly banned in March.







China found low contamination with pests among longan exports from the 50 companies and the six other companies already improved the standard of their longan exports.

The Chinese government was ready to welcome longan from the remaining exporters if they were later able to meet pest controls as required by China. However, Thai longan exports would continue to be quarantined and checked in China.



Last Friday's ban was lifted within days and the green light benefited farmers at the ongoing longan harvest time. Exporters were buying longan from farmers and its price was rising. (TNA)
























