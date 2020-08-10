Thai court affirms ‘Red Bull’ heir arrest warrant remains active

The police’s decision to drop charges against Mr Vorayuth Yoovidhya or Boss for his hit-and-run allegation has sparked controversy among the general public. The independent fact-finding committee revealed additional witness testimonies and more investigations will be performed, while the police chief is scheduled to attend a meeting on this subject next Tuesday.







According to the Bangkok South Criminal Court, the police’s process to close the case and pull the warrant was disrupted by a protest led by former senate member Rosana Tositrakul, requesting further investigations to be held. The court has decided to keep the case open and the warrant active from public doubts surrounding the case.

Meanwhile, the prosecutors probing subcommittee chaired by Mr Borwornsak Uwanno will be summoning the Office of the Attorney General’s Deputy Spokesman Prayut Petchakhun for an interview.





The police’s work on this case is now being investigated by the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, who is in the process of subpoenaing all case information, while related prosecutes will be investigated, and will have to submit case papers and all objections.

More witnesses will be called in to testify, including Chulalongkorn University Physics lecturer Sathon Vijarnwannaluk on his calculation of vehicle speed, and legal medicine chief at Ramathibodi Hospital AVM Vichan Peonim on the evidence of cocaine found in Mr Vorayuth’s body.

The committees working on this case will be holding the next major meeting on Tuesday at 3 p.m., where the Royal Thai Police commissioner-general will be summoned.











