‘Thai Consular’ smartphone app unveiled to assist Thais overseas

Thai people are invited to download the ‘Thai Consular’ application on their smartphone before or during their trip abroad to facilitate assistance with consular services, fast and conveniently.

The functions in the application include a variety of services, such as passport, visa, protection of Thai nationals abroad, nationality, and legal issues, as well as voting in elections while overseas.

In case of emergency, an SOS button is available with internet calls at all times for dealing with serious accidents, serious illnesses, disasters, and terrorism incidents. (PRD)

































