PM thanks CCSA personnel and others who helped Thailand navigate Covid crisis over 2 years

With COVID-19’s status relegated to a communicable disease under surveillance, figures on Covid hospital admissions will now be reported weekly instead of daily. Meanwhile, the prime minister has thanked those who worked for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for their efforts in handling the Covid crisis.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his thanks to those who were part of and those whose work related to the CCSA. The message was posted on the prime minister's Facebook page.







Gen. Prayut thanked the relevant personnel for their work and sacrifices made during the CCSA’s two-and-a-half years of operation. He acknowledged their dedication had enabled the Thai public to navigate the Covid crisis.

The CCSA was officially closed on September 30 and its responsibilities were handed over to the Ministry of Public Health. The Department of Disease Control's report on the number of admitted Covid patients will be issued weekly instead of daily starting today (3 October).







Dr. Yong Poovorawan, a virology expert at Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Medicine, wrote on his Facebook that COVID-19 outbreaks will now resemble those of flu. He said respiratory diseases and flu outbreaks are most significant in the rainy season or from June to September. Outbreaks become less prevalent after September before gaining traction once more from January to March.







Dr. Yong wrote that booster vaccine doses for vulnerable individuals should be administered before the rainy season begins. Individuals at risk of severe symptoms who become infected should receive antivirals as soon as possible. He indicated that receiving antivirals immediately after a positive ATK test result is generated would reduce sick days by 3.





The expert virologist added that people should still take precautionary measures to reduce the spread of Covid. Dr. Yong said he believes the Covid situation will continually improve as most people will have immunity and medications will be improved. (NNT)


































