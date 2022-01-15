Bangkok students get tested for COVID-19 ahead of on-site classes

Schools nationwide are now issuing COVID-19 tests for their students as they prepare to resume on-site classes next week, after having moved classes online since the start of the year to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.







Students in Mathayom levels 4-6 at Bodindecha 2 (Sing Singhaseni) School in Bangkok were screened for using antigen test kits (ATKs) on Friday (14 Jan). The ATK tests were being administered to 2,312 students, teachers and staff at the school, with Mathayom 1-3 students and sellers at the school having already been tested the day before (13 Jan).



SuphatAtcharit, acting director of Bodindecha 2 School, said the ATK tests will ensure readiness for the resumption of on-site classes on Monday (17 Jan). He added that the school will facilitate the transportation of persons with positive test results to the hospital so an RT-PCR test can be administered.







Students at the school said they were in favor of the ATK test, believing it would help reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus when on-site learning resumes. The students also said they were observing public health measures currently in place on top of the prevention measures issued by the school.

Bodindecha 2 School will implement a mixed format for holding classes from Monday onward. Students will only attend on-site classes once per week.(NNT)



























