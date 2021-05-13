Bangkok sets up vaccination sites at department store, private companies and petrol stations

- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new 4,887 confirmed cases)
- The Corrections Department has reported that 2,835 inmates at two main prisons in Bangkok – the Bangkok Remand Prison and the Central Women’s Correctional Institution – have been found infected with COVID-19. The department has ordered all correctional facilities to set up an area for quarantine and a field hospital, with doctors and nurses on duty to provide treatment to the infected inmates
- The government has been collaborating with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the private sectors through the Board of Trade of Thailand to set up 14 vaccination units outside hospital to facilitate easier access to vaccine for resident in Bangkok. These venues include department store, private companies and petrol stations in which each of them will work with designated hospitals
- The first COVID-19 vaccination centre outside a hospital was opened on Wednesday at the CentralPlaza Lardprao shopping complex. The opening was attended by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha who praised the private sector for rallying behind the government’s drive for the national vaccination campaign
- Over 90 percent of the people who were inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine had no side effect. However, those who experienced side effect has only mild symptoms such as muscle pain, headache, etc. While only 13 people had suffered from severe side effect which is considered very low ratio. (NNT)