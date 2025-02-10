Thai Commerce Minister meets with Google executives on digital investment and DEFA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Minister of Commerce Pichai Naripthaphan has led a delegation to Washington, D.C., for discussions with Google executives on expanding digital investment in Thailand. The talks, held with Marcus D. Jadotte, Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google, covered digital economy cooperation, cybersecurity, and regulatory challenges.

Discussions between the two sides included Google’s interest in investing in Thailand’s public sector projects, particularly in cloud services and data centers. Both parties also stressed the importance of strengthening cybersecurity measures to protect digital transactions and infrastructure. Thailand’s role as the chair of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) negotiations was also mentioned, with Google expressing support for shaping the agreement into a global standard.







DEFA, expected to be finalized within 2025, is set to become the first regional digital economy agreement. This will enhance digital trade across ASEAN and with global partners, integrating intellectual property protections and AI regulations. Thailand is advocating for high standards to ensure the agreement benefits businesses and consumers while supporting emerging technologies.

Minister Pichai also invited Google to participate in the development of a super app aimed at improving public sector efficiency. Google welcomed the opportunity and reaffirmed its interest in expanding its presence in Thailand. (NNT)































