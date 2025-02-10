Empowering Thai Fashion – Naomi Campbell offers expertise to help Thai talents shine on the global stage

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with global fashion icon Naomi Elaine Campbell at Government House to discuss advancing Thailand’s fashion industry. The meeting aimed to enhance the country’s potential and support talented Thai individuals in achieving success in the global fashion world.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn praised Campbell’s remarkable achievements, which have inspired people worldwide, including Thais. Her visit to Thailand has significantly impacted the fashion scene, creating a positive momentum. The Prime Minister emphasized that the government prioritizes the promotion of the fashion industry as part of its Soft Power initiatives.







Campbell expressed her gratitude for the warm reception and shared her admiration for Thailand’s people, culture, and products, including local cosmetics and clothing designs. She voiced her support for Thai fashion and offered her expertise to help nurture the country’s fashion talent, encouraging the next generation to reach international levels.

Both parties exchanged ideas on ways to boost Thailand’s fashion sector, with Campbell highlighting the unique charm of Thai people. The Prime Minister affirmed the government’s readiness to collaborate across sectors to foster new, distinctive fashion creations, laying the foundation for global recognition.











































