Stricter internet connection control to prevent illegal activities along Thai-Myanmar border

BANGKOK, Thailand –Officials have stepped up operations to control internet connections to prevent call center scam gangs from conducting further illegal activities along the Thai-Myanmar border.

The stronger action has been carried out after the Thai government cut off electricity, internet signals, and fuel supply provided to five locations along the border, suspected to be used as operation bases by call-center gangs. The cutoff began at 09.00 hr on 5 February 2025, following instructions from the National Security Council.







Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai and Ekapong Rimcharone, Inspector-General of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and Director of the Anti-Online Scam Operation Center, held a meeting recently in Tak Province to follow up on the ongoing operations against the call-center gangs.

As evidence was found that internet tools were smuggled and internet connections were used by call center scam networks along the Thai-Myanmar border, the meeting, therefore, set stricter measures concerning internet signal inspections and the use of mobile banking services.

The operations also involve the crackdown on suspected mule accounts. Authorities will work closely together to monitor the situation and take prompt action in seeking solutions to tackle the problem.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission is also taking action to prevent the misuse of mobile phone signals along the Thai-Myanmar border. Inspections of signal towers along all of Thailand’s borders will be intensified, as well.

Call center scam prevention and suppression is one of the Government’s major policies. More stringent measures are being implemented by relevant agencies to deal with illegal activities that harm the people and the nation.































