Thai Commerce Minister highlights digital, sustainable trade at WEF Davos 2026

BANGKOK, Thailand – Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun is currently attending the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), held January 19 to 23, 2026, in Davos, Switzerland.

The meeting, held under the theme A Spirit of Dialogue, aimed to promote constructive discussion and international cooperation to address global economic challenges amid geopolitical tensions and changes in the global economic system. During the meeting, the Minister participated in a high-level discussion titled Recoding Trade, where she highlighted Thailand’s role in advancing global trade toward a more digital and sustainable future.

Approximately 2,800 participants from governments, the private sector, and international organizations attended, highlighting the private sector’s increasing influence on global economic and trade policy. (NNT)



































