Thai citizens in South Korea warned to avoid virus-hit areas

SEOUL – The Thai embassy in Seoul issued a warning for Thai citizens to avoid risk areas, where a large number of Covid-19 patients were reported.







South Korea has 156 cases of the virus, out of which 111 patients are from or nearby Daegu in North Gyeongsang Province.

The Thai embassy advised Thai citizens, who live in affected areas to avoid visiting crowded places and public gatherings.

They are encouraged to practice good hygiene by frequently washing hands and using serving spoon.

Anyone, who has a fever and a cough or other respiratory symptoms should seek medical attention promptly, the embassy said in its announcement on Friday.

Patients should wear masks when visiting hospitals.

