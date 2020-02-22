Number of COVID-19 cases in Thailand unchanged

NONTHABURI – The number of novel coronavirus patients in Thailand remained unchanged at 35 and two more of them fully recovered.







Dr Tanarak Plipat, deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department, said that of the 35 people, 19 fully recovered including two whose recovery was confirmed yesterday. The number of hospitalized patients dropped from 18 yesterday to 16 today. The two critically ill patients were in a stable condition.

The number of patients under investigation was at 1,151, up by 99 because the number of countries under a close watch increased. Of them 941 people fully recovered.

Dr Tanarak said the government had not issued any travel ban but advised people to avoid some countries and to use face masks and hand wash gel in crowded places if they had to be there.

He insisted that the new coronavirus was transmitted with droplets and was not airborne.

He also said that the declaration of the novel coronavirus as a new dangerous communicable disease would not affect people’s life. The declaration would only facilitate the work of medical personnel in order to delay the third stage of the coronavirus outbreak which happened fast in other countries, Dr Tanarak said.

Loading…







