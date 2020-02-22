Unhealthy Fine Dust in Most Part of Bangkok

BANGKOK – The levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometer and less in diameter (PM2.5) breached the safe level in 29 areas of the capital and people were advised to wear masks and suspend outdoors activities.







The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported that PM2.5 levels ranged from 47 to 70 micrograms per cubic meter of air in the past 24 hours as of 7am. The safe threshold is at 50mcg. The worst level was in front Lat Krabang Hospital in Lat Krabang district.

The 29 areas with unsafe PM2.5 levels also included Samphanthawong, Phaya Thai, Wang Thonglang, Pathumwan, Bang Rak, Bang Kholaem, Yannawa, Chatuchak, Bang Kapi, Thon Buri, Klong San, Bangkok Noi, Phasicharoen, Bang Khen, Bang Khunthian, Phra Nakhon, Sathon, KlongToey, Bang Sue, Laksi, Bung Kum, Saphan Sung, Bang Kae, Chom Thong, PhraKhanong, Klong Sam Wa, Rat Burana and Don Muang districts.

Meanwhile, thick smog has covered the northern province of Chiang Mai for nearly a week. Serious air pollution was reported in Om Koi, San Sai, Chai Prakan and San Kamphaeng districts. Local officials said there were 74 hot spots caused by field burning in 14 districts.







