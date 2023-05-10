Thai, Chinese police cooperate in crackdown on criminals

National police chief sent Thai immigration police to China to work with Chinese police in a crackdown on Chinese criminals using Thailand as their base for illegal activities.

Thai immigration police flew to China to seek cooperation and exchange of information with Chinese police. The one-week trip from May 5-11 is aimed to prevent Chinese criminals from fleeing to Thailand and using the kingdom as hideouts.







Pol Maj Gen Pantana Nutchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, who led the team to China said the information on criminals wanted by Chinese authorities would help Thai police arrest them on their arrivals to prevent them from execute criminal activities in Thailand. The Thai police will also track down criminals with China’s arrest warrants in Thailand.

Visiting Thai police observed the operations of the special police taskforce in Nanjing, which could be adapted to develop skills of Thai immigration police. (TNA)






















