Chinese mystical ritual on Jomtien Beach baffles residents

Early this month, a Tik Tok user posted a video showing a group of Chinese people performing an eerie ritual on Jomtien beach which included screaming into the sea and rolling in the sand.

A few days later on the morning of May 6, residents living near Jomtien Beach were baffled when they saw more than 50 Chinese people spread out along the shoreline screaming at the top of their voices into the sea.







The residents called police to report the abnormal happening that was unfolding along the Yin Tom Beach on Pratamnak Soi 5. They said there was a group of Chinese tourists gathered on the beach shouting and screaming into the sea and performing weird rituals on the sand.

Police arrived to find the group swaying and chanting to strange music as if in prayer. In between they would scream and shout in a strange language into the sea. The screaming would last about 30 seconds at a time.







Upon enquiry as to the nature of their strange ritual, the leader of the group said that it was just a form of meditation and becoming one with nature, and they were communicating with the birds and the sea.

People who were filming the ritual with their mobile phones were asked to delete the clips, but no one complied.

Police were just as baffled at the whole scene but decided that no one was breaking the law. The Chinese tourists departed for Bangkok later that day without incident.















