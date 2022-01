Nongprue sprayed disinfectant along Soi Nong Hin after a number of residents there tested positive for Covid-19.

Deputy Mayor Wanchai Sanngam accompanied public-health workers on the Jan. 8 operations who used handheld tanks of alcohol-based disinfectant to spray both inside and outside of patients’ homes.

Wanchai assured people in home isolation they will receive medicine and, if needed, medical care should symptoms worsen.