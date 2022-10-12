Thai cabinet endorses characteristic of memorabilia coins for APEC 2022

This week cabinet meeting endorsed a ministerial regulation specifying the characteristics of 20-baht coins that will commemorate the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. No more than one million of the coins will be produced.

In addition to serving as memorabilia for APEC events in 2022, the coins will reflect the Thai public’s loyalty to His Majesty the King. They will also serve to further Thailand’s fame amongst the international community, APEC meeting delegates, and tourists. The Treasury Department will use a copper-nickel alloy material for the 20-baht coins, of which no more than 1 million will be produced. The Office of the Council of State will now consider the ministerial regulation before the minister of finance gives his signature. The minting of the coins will then be announced in the Government Gazette, after which the Treasury Department will produce and distribute the coins.







Cabinet meeting also endorsed the stance Thailand will be taking at the 6th Singapore-Thailand Enhanced Economic Relationship (STEER) meeting. This meeting will be hosted on12 October by the Thai government. Thailand’s stance has been designated over 8 aspects, such as agricultural products and trade obstacles resolution. Other aspects include the promotion of Singaporean investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor and Thailand’s infrastructure projects. The meeting is expected to create opportunities for Thailand to expand farm product exports to Singapore. The Thai side is also looking to invite Singapore to expand investments in Thailand’s targeted industries. (NNT)

































