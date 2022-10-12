Thai Prime Minister sets up task force to drive forward national agenda on drug and gun suppression

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha prior to a Cabinet meeting expressed his gratitude towards Their Majesties the King and Queen for their support for the families of victims of an attack in Nong Bualamphu Province.

A weekly Cabinet meeting at the government house started with a minute of silence observed by the Prime Minister and members of the Cabinet. Gen Prayut asked related agencies to provide support and financial aid to the victims’ families, and called on all sides to step up their efforts on drug suppression and gun control.







The government has set up a task force, chaired by the Prime Minister, to drive forward a national agenda on drug suppression. This task force will be convening in its first-ever meeting tomorrow.

A roundtable seminar on the prevention and reduction of violence in Thai society was held today by the Senate’s Committee on Social Development and Children, Youth, Women, the Elderly, the Disabled, and the Underprivileged Affairs, in wake of the Nong Bua Lamphu attack. The seminar started with a minute of silence, followed by a reading of a mourning poem by Senator Naowarat Pongpaiboon.







The tragic incident in Nong Bua Lamphu is the second mass murder that took place in a short span of time, after the 2020 mass shooting at a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The Senate will be pushing forward a bill introducing a content rating system for games, especially on violent content. Committee chairman Wallop Tangkananurak said this bill will be receiving support from the senate once it is submitted to the upper house. (NNT)

































